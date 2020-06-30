As infections rise, ministers impose new restrictions on weddings, public events

Cabinet ministers voted late on Monday night to impose new restrictions on public gatherings in a bid to stem the rising infection rate of the coronavirus.

The goal, say officials, is to avoid a general shutdown by calibrating the new limitations to reach a steady and predictable infection rate that doesn’t overload the healthcare system.

“I can’t promise that there won’t be a general closure,” Finance Minister Israel Katz told Army Radio Tuesday morning, “but I’ll do everything I can to prevent it. A general closure would be a disaster for the economy.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The main restrictions approved Monday by the “coronavirus cabinet,” a committee of ministers focused on combating the virus, apply to event halls and public gathering places, which have seen a steady return of business as long-delayed weddings, bar and bat mitzvahs and cultural events have once again been held.

The new restrictions must be approved by the Knesset House Committee, which is expected to vote on them in the next day or two.

The new restrictions may be in force for a while, Health Ministry Director General Chezy Levy said on Tuesday.

“We haven’t lost control” of the situation, he told Army Radio. “The semantics over whether there’s a ‘second wave’ isn’t useful. The virus is with us” for the foreseeable future, he said.

The cabinet decision urges those holding public events to move them outdoors.

Imminent events scheduled to take place by July 9 will be limited to 250 participants, the Monday decision states.

For the rest of July, from July 10 to 31, outdoor weddings and bar mitzvahs will be limited to 250 participants while indoor ones will face stricter limits: a maximum of 100 participants or 50 percent of the space’s fire-safety capacity, whichever is lower.

Other family gatherings, such as circumcisions and funerals, are limited to 50 attendees.

All houses of worship are limited to gatherings of 50 people.

Universities and colleges were ordered to switch to online exams wherever possible.

The Health Ministry is working on new directives for summer camps, a spokesperson said.

Government agencies have been instructed to send 30 percent of their employees to work from home.

The death toll in Israel reached 319 on Tuesday, with 24 Israelis on ventilators from the virus, according to the latest Health Ministry figures.