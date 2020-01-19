At least 60 reported killed in Houthi attack on Yemen army camp

SANA’A, Yemen — A missile attack launched by Shiite rebels in Yemen hit an army camp Saturday, killing at least 60 troops, Saudi reports said.

Saudi state news reported 60 people were killed in the attack in Marib, about 115 kilometers (70 miles) east of the capital, Sana’a, according to Reuters and Riyadh-based Arab News. It was not immediately clear if all 60 were troops.

The attack was carried out using missiles and drones, according to Saudi state news.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Yemeni officials earlier told The Associated Press that 25 soldiers were killed, but the toll was expected to rise as burn victims were rushed to hospitals.

The Houthi attack on the military training camp followed an ongoing barrage of assaults by Saudi-backed government forces on rebel targets east of Sana’a. Those attacks killed at least 22 people on both sides, according to officials. The combat signaled a major escalation in the capital’s eastern suburbs after months of relative quiet.

Also on Saturday, Houthi fighters and government forces traded heavy volleys of artillery fire just south of the Hodeida port, killing at least seven people, including two civilians, according to Wadah Dobish, a spokesman for government forces on Yemen’s western coast. The statement said residential areas were caught in the cross-hairs due to indiscriminate mortar fire.

The fighting breaches a UN-brokered cease-fire in the strategic port city of Hodeida, which is the main entry point for humanitarian aid and food into Yemen.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels have remained in control of the capital, Sana’a, along with much of the country’s north, since ousting the government of President Abdu Rabbu Mansour Hadi in 2014.

The conflict became a regional proxy war months later, when a Saudi-led military coalition intervened to drive out the Houthis and restore the internationally recognized government.

The grinding war in the Arab world’s poorest country has killed more than 10,000 people, displaced more than 3 million and pushed the country to the brink of major famine.