Bahrain government websites briefly inaccessible in cyberattack over Israel-Hamas war

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The websites of two government ministries in Bahrain briefly became inaccessible Tuesday night after a cyberattack took them down, purportedly over the island kingdom’s stance on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

A statement posted online by a self-described group calling itself Al-Toufan, or “The Flood” in Arabic, claimed the hacking of Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry and the Information Affairs Ministry’s websites. Both later became accessible.

Another statement included scans of passports of American citizens and a top Russian diplomat in Bahrain that allegedly came from the hack.

The statement said the hacks came in retaliation for “the abnormal statements issued” by the island’s Al Khalifa ruling family, without elaborating. Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa opened a summit last week in the kingdom with a call for a swap between Hamas and Israel for the hostages and a halt in the bloodshed.

The hacks were announced as Israel’s cabinet approved an agreement to secure the release of roughly 50 hostages who were abducted into Gaza during the October 7 terror onslaught by Hamas.

A Bahrain government statement sent later Tuesday night to The Associated Press acknowledged that “a number of government agency websites have today been the target of malicious cyberattacks.”

“The government of Bahrain has implemented a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy and framework to address such threats,” the statement said. “Government operations were unaffected by the attacks, and work is ongoing to restore access to the targeted websites.”

At a Middle East security and defense summit over the weekend, Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa became the first Arab leader to publicly condemn Hamas’s October 7 massacres, in which 3,000 terrorists murdered 1,200 people in southern Israel, most of them civilians killed amid brutal atrocities, and abducted some 240 people.

In a keynote address at the annual International Institute for Strategic Studies’s annual Manama Dialogue security summit, the Bahraini leader had said that he “unequivocally” condemns the deadly Hamas attacks.

In February, the same shadowy hacker group issued a claim that it had taken down the websites of Bahrain’s international airport, state news agency and chamber of commerce to mark the 12-year anniversary of an Arab Spring uprising in the small Gulf country. The same group targeted government websites during elections held last year that were boycotted by a banned Shiite opposition group and others.

Bahrain reached a diplomatic recognition deal, the Abraham Accords, with Israel in 2020 alongside the United Arab Emirates. The island kingdom, home to the US Navy’s 5th Fleet, has drawn repeated criticism from Iran over that.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.