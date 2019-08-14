Beersheba parents arrested on suspicion of beating 3-month-old

A Beersheba couple has been arrested on suspicion of beating their 3-month-old child after hospital officials raised the alarm, police said Wednesday.

The baby is suffering from a brain hemorrhage and is currently in stable condition in intensive care, hospital officials told Hebrew-language media.

He has been hospitalized for several days.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

According to police, staff at Beersheba’s Soroka Hospital became suspicious that the couple, aged 35 and 48, had assaulted their baby after the child was brought in.

The police opened an investigation after being contacted by the hospital.

The police said that the suspects would be brought before the Beersheba Magistrate’s Court for a hearing later Wednesday.

This incident comes two days after a couple in Lod were arrested after police found their five-year old daughter chained to a shower door and showing signs of severe neglect. She was rushed to the nearby Assaf Harofeh hospital on Monday, where doctors said she was in stable condition.

The girl was never entered into the national population registry, a police spokesperson told the Lod Magistrate’s Court at a remand hearing on Tuesday.

Her parents, aged 36 and 41, have been ordered to remain in police custody until next week.

The treatment of children has recently become a major issue in Israel, following a series of high profile abuse cases at daycare centers that prompted nationwide protests.