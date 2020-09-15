Biden leads Trump 67-30 among Jewish voters, survey finds

JTA — A survey of American Jewish voters said that 67 percent plan to vote for Joe Biden in November and 30% plan to vote for US President Donald Trump.

The numbers in the survey released Monday by the Jewish Electorate Institute broke the same way when voters were asked about Trump’s performance: 67% said they disapproved and 30% said they approved.

The survey suggested gains for Trump among Jewish voters since 2016, when Hillary Clinton won 71% of the vote to Trump’s 24%. Mitt Romney, the Republican candidate in 2012, won 30% of the Jewish vote, the highest for a Republican since the 1980s.

However, support among Trump voters appears to be relatively soft. Just 64% of the respondents who said they approve of Trump said they strongly approved, while 92% of those who disapproved said they strongly disapproved.

Respondents ranked Biden as better on handling a range of issues, including anti-Semitism and the rise of white nationalism, 67-26; the coronavirus pandemic, 66-24; security of the Jewish community, 55-29; and US-Israel relations, 46-32.

Voters ranked healthcare, the economy and the response to the coronavirus as their most important issues. Lowest ranked out of 19 issues asked about in the poll were Israel, Iran and “Support of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

Nonetheless, 88% of respondents said they were pro-Israel. Analysts have long believed that Jewish voters rank Israel low as an electoral issue when they believe both nominees will pursue a pro-Israel policy.

The online survey of 810 voters was carried out September 2-7 by the Garin Hart Yang research group. The Jewish Electorate Institute is nonpartisan, although its leadership is comprised almost entirely of Jews who have been active in Democratic politics.