Cabinet holds first regular meeting; creation of Gantz’s new office said delayed

The first regular cabinet meeting of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government began at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Knesset, amid reported delays in the formation of new ministries and offices.

Because of the size of the cabinet and social distancing regulations, the cabinet meeting was held at the Knesset’s Chagall Hall, usually reserved for large ceremonies, rather than the normal government meeting room.

But according to Channel 12, plans to discuss the founding of new ministries and a new office for Benny Gantz as alternate prime minister were removed from the agenda at the last minute due to budgeting issues.

The meeting was to be held hours before Netanyahu is set to make history by becoming Israel’s first sitting prime minister on trial when he is scheduled to appear at the Jerusalem District Court for a plea hearing at which he will hear the charges read out against him: bribery, fraud and breach of trust in one case, and fraud and breach of trust in two others.

It comes less than a week after the new government — with a record-breaking 34 ministers — was sworn in, ending over a year of political deadlock and sealing a coalition agreement between Netanyahu and his chief rival Gantz of the Blue and White Party.

Gantz had sworn not to join a government under Netanyahu as long as he was facing legal trouble, but later pulled an about-face, agreeing to a power-sharing deal that will see him take power in 18 months.

Among the first orders of business for the new government was to be a vote to set up the office of alternate prime minister, a new position created for Gantz — who is also defense minister — and which will later be assumed by Netanyahu if and when the rotation agreement goes ahead.

However according to Channel 12, there is still no budget for the new offices and ministries and there are still disagreements over their size.

The government has been widely criticized for its bloated size — nearly half of the MKs in the coalition are ministers — and for the fact that ministries needed to be created in order to hand out enough ministerial posts, many of which are seen as political favors.

Two of those ministries, the Water Resources Ministry and Settlements Ministry, were to be voted on as well Sunday, before that vote was removed from the agenda.

Ministers will also vote on the appointments of seven deputy ministers. All seven deputies will come from Likud and the ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism parties, which form the right-religious flank of the government. While the coalition deal allows Blue and White and parties from its left-center camp to also appoint deputy ministers, it has said it will not do so.

The meeting will also include votes on coronavirus-related matters and having schoolchildren tour Jerusalem more, according to a publicly released agenda.