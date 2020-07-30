Car drops into yard in northern village, crushing and killing 2 siblings

A brother and sister were killed on Thursday night in the Wadi Ara area of northern Israel when two vehicles crashed into their yard while the family was gathered for the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday.

The siblings, both in their twenties, were residents of the village of Ar’ara, near Haifa. Channel 13 named the pair as Amir and Tima abu Elaila Melham.

The Magen David Adom emergency service said that a “truck appeared to have [crashed] and hit two vehicles that fell and hit the young man and woman who were sitting in their yard.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The two vehicles that fell into the yard had apparently been parked above the yard, which was below street level, and trapped the siblings underneath.

התאונה הקטלנית בערערה: תיעוד מאמצי החילוץ של האח והאחות שנהרגו כתוצאה מפגיעת רכב, שהידרדר לחצר בית

(אורלי אלקלעי) pic.twitter.com/bK0jIoqMsV — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) July 30, 2020

First responders used heavy machinery to lift the vehicles out of the yard. Two other people were lightly injured in the accident, Channel 13 reported.

MDA medics found the pair without vital signs and declared them dead at the scene.

Police officers were investigating the incident.