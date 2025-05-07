Columbia University calls in police after anti-Israel activists invade library

NEW YORK — Columbia University called in police to arrest anti-Israel demonstrators on Wednesday after the activists reignited campus protests with an invasion of the main university library.

The renewed protest came amid heavy federal scrutiny of the university by the Trump administration and took place immediately before final exams.

The campus coalition of protest groups, Columbia University Apartheid Divest, announced the protest late Wednesday afternoon, sending out a video of the rally on Telegram.

The clip showed masked protesters chanting “Free Palestine” to the beat of a drum, led by a demonstrator standing on a table. The group shared photos of vandalism inside the library, including graffiti that said, “We will always come back for Palestine.” In the past, the group has voiced open support for violence and terror groups.

In an emailed statement, the group said it had “flooded” the library, echoing the Hamas term for the October 2023 invasion of Israel, the “Al-Aqsa Flood.”

“The flood shows that as long as Columbia funds and profits from imperialist violence, the people will continue to disrupt Columbia’s profits and legitimacy. Repression breeds resistance,” the statement said.

The protesters issued demands, including “full financial divestment from Zionist occupation, apartheid and genocide,” a boycott of “complicit institutions,” and amnesty for all students and staff “targeted” with disciplinary procedures.

Welcome to finals week at Columbia University. pic.twitter.com/rY6j9NWoRi Advertisement — Eden Yadegar (@edenyadegar) May 7, 2025

Video shared by Jewish students showed masked protesters shoving past a security guard, filing into a library room and putting on keffiyehs while chanting, “There is only one solution, intifada revolution.”

Campus officials told the protesters that they needed to show their student identification cards to leave the building.

BREAKING: THE BASEL AL-ARAJ POPULAR UNIVERSITY HAS JUST LAUNCHED, RECLAIMING BUTLER LIBRARY FOR THE PEOPLE pic.twitter.com/FHKRvgJThG — CU Apartheid Divest (CUAD) (@ColumbiaBDS) May 7, 2025

“If you fail to do so you will be arrested,” a public safety officer told demonstrators through a megaphone, video showed.

“We are asking you to please leave,” he said, drawing angry shouts of “let us go” from protesters.

The university said in a statement that the protesters had taken over a library reading room.

“These disruptions of our campus and academic activities will not be tolerated. Individuals found to be in violation of University Rules and policies will face disciplinary consequences,” the statement said.

During the standoff between the protesters and campus security, other activists attempted to force their way into the building, injuring two university safety officers, acting Columbia President Claire Shipman said in a statement. One of the officers was removed on a gurney and another required bandages.

BREAKING ????: Protesters are assaulting and trying to trample Public Safety officers outside of Butler Library @Columbia. I’m terrified. pic.twitter.com/Y5kdHfDhmh — Shoshana Aufzien????️ (@shoshanaaufzien) May 7, 2025

One Jewish student posted a video of individuals blocking his access to the library and saying, “Don’t let this guy in. He’s a fucking Zionist.”

I tried entering the main Columbia library a day before finals only to be blocked by other students. One yells “don’t let this guy in, he’s a f**ing Zionist.” pic.twitter.com/QBs57iZef9 Advertisement — David lederer (@Davidlederer6) May 7, 2025

Shipman said the university called in police because the situation was unsafe and the administration believed many individuals were on site who were not affiliated with the university. Within Our Lifetime, the leading anti-Israel protest group in the city, had sent out a message to its followers urging them to rally at the campus, which is closed to the public, and held a march in the area.

“Requesting the presence of the NYPD is not the outcome we wanted, but it was absolutely necessary to secure the safety of our community,” Shipman said. “Disruptions to our academic activities will not be tolerated.”

Footage from the scene showed police leading a line of handcuffed, masked protesters out of the building.

NYPD now arresting student protestors from Columbia University library @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/DtR1qEPzT9 — Ali Bauman (@AliBaumanTV) May 7, 2025

The NYPD said on Thursday morning that 78 individuals were arrested, and two issued summonses to appear in court. The NYPD spokesperson did not yet have information on charges.

New York leaders condemned the demonstration, while backing the right to peaceful protest.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams voiced support for Jewish New Yorkers.

“To parents of students protesting: call your children and make clear that breaking the law is wrong,” Adams added. “We will not tolerate hate or violence.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, “We are reviewing the visa status of the trespassers and vandals who took over Columbia University’s library.”

“Pro-Hamas thugs are no longer welcome in our great nation,” Rubio said on X.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement, “Everyone has the right to peacefully protest. But violence, vandalism or destruction of property are completely unacceptable.”

The university’s response was a stark contrast to last year, when protesters set up an unauthorized encampment on the university lawn. The administration at the time negotiated with the demonstrators, and only called in police weeks later after the protesters smashed their way into a campus building.

Jewish students and faculty voiced support for the university’s response.

“Strong words and action from Columbia,” Brian Cohen, the head of Columbia’s Kraft Center for Jewish Student Life, said on X. “I appreciate all that President Shipman and the Public Safety team did to restore order at Butler Library.”

Wednesday’s takeover occurred during days set aside for studying ahead of the university’s final exams next week.

The university commencement is scheduled for May 21. Last year’s commencement was canceled due to protests.