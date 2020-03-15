Confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel climb to 213 – Health Ministry

The number of people in the country who have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus climbed to 213 Sunday, the Health Ministry said.

Of those who caught COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, two are in a serious condition and 12 are considered moderate. Another 195 have light symptoms and four have recovered from the disease, which has symptoms including fever and breathing difficulties.

Among those infected are 18 medical workers.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The ministry also said that it had traced the source of infection for the 29th person in the country to contract the disease, who until now had been a mystery. The man apparently caught the virus from a family member who was exposed to another verified COVID-19 patient. The ministry did not specify if the family member was thought to have passed on the virus also developed symptoms of the disease.

Health Ministry officials attempt to identify the source of infection for each new case of the disease, as well as publishing the movements over the previous two weeks of those diagnosed, so that other members of the public who may have had contact with them can self-quarantine.

The increase came as over the weekend the government ordered strict measures aimed at curbing a spread of the virus, with gatherings in enclosed areas limited to just 10 people and and leisure sites across the country closed down. Schools, universities, kindergartens and daycare centers have also been shuttered.

Meanwhile, nearly 40,000 Israelis were in home quarantine for fear of exposure to the virus, including nearly 1,000 doctors, more than 600 nurses, 170 paramedics, and 80 pharmacists, according to Health Ministry figures. Health officials have conducted over 6,800 coronavirus tests nationwide so far, according to the ministry.

To curb the spread of the virus in the country, all Israelis returning from overseas are required to quarantine at home for 14 days. Non-Israeli nationals were barred from entering the country as of March 12, unless they can demonstrate an ability to self-quarantine for two weeks.