Daily Briefing Feb 17: Day 134 – How US sanctions on Jewish extremists may start cascade

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Today is Day 134 of the war. US bureau chief Jacob Magid joins host Jessica Steinberg for today’s episode.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden appeared to caution Israel against launching an operation in Rafah while hostage negotiations were ongoing, in his administration’s latest warning over an Israeli offensive in the southernmost Gaza city. What does this mean?

Is US President Joe Biden distancing himself from Israel, as the war in Gaza progresses through its fifth month with no immediate end in sight? Magid weighs in.

A corporation owned by a settlement municipality signed a contract with one of the Israelis who has been sanctioned by Washington, which could put the government body at risk of being cut off from the US financial system. We hear about this complicated situation.

Discussed articles include:

Live blog February 16, 2024

Biden says doesn’t expect Israel to launch Rafah operation as hostage talks continue

Biden’s foul-mouthed opinion of Netanyahu a bad $#%! sign, but Israel support endures

Contract signed with sanctioned Israeli exposes settler municipality to US sanctions

THOSE WE HAVE LOST: Civilians and soldiers killed in Hamas’s onslaught on Israel

THOSE WE ARE MISSING: The hostages and victims whose fate is still unknown

