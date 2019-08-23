Email exchange indicates woman gave Prince Andrew foot massage at Epstein’s home

A new report alleges Britain’s Prince Andrew was once seen receiving a foot massage from a young Russian woman at Jeffrey Epstein’s New York City mansion — after the Duke of York denied any involvement with Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking ring.

Writer Evgeny Morozov, in a piece for the New Republic, reproduced a 2013 email exchange with influential literary agent John Brockman.

The piece, largely focused on criticizing Brockman for his association with Epstein, quoted Brockman as informing Morozov that “Last time I visited [Epstein’s] house (the largest private residence in NYC), I walked in to find him in a sweatsuit and a British guy in a suit with suspenders, getting foot massages from two young well-dressed Russian women… I realized that the recipient of Irina’s foot massage was his Royal Highness, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York.”

Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II’s third son, has said he was “appalled” by allegations of sexual abuse surrounding Epstein after a video was released purporting to show him at the home of the convicted pedophile in 2010.

The video published by the Mail on Sunday claims to show the prince waving goodbye to a woman as she departs Epstein’s New York mansion in 2010.

“His Royal Highness deplores the exploitation of any human being and the suggestion he would condone, participate in or encourage any such behavior is abhorrent,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement earlier this week.

Epstein, 66, killed himself August 10 while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy.

Over the years, the financier hobnobbed with politicians, socialites and celebrities, including Donald Trump before he was president and Bill Clinton.

Virginia Giuffre — previously Virginia Roberts — one of Epstein’s alleged victims, testified in 2016 that she had sex with Prince Andrew when she was underage, an allegation Buckingham Palace has repeatedly and strenuously denied.

Prince Andrew was Britain’s special representative for international trade and investment for 10 years until 2011, when he gave up the post following intense scrutiny over his relationships with Epstein and other controversial figures.