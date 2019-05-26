Ex-soccer player among 9 held on suspicion of laundering millions

Four people were arrested and five detained for questioning in connection with the suspected international laundering of millions of shekels over a long period, police said Sunday.

The four include a former senior elected official from a local authority who is suspected of having received benefits in return for promoting the interests of others while in public office.

The five people detained include an unnamed former soccer player.

Officers at the Lahav 433 national fraud unit in Lod are investigating suspicions of fraud, conspiracy and tax evasion.

Their probe has been going on for several months, police said, in cooperation with the central district branch of the state prosecution and the Israel Money Laundering and Terror Financing Prohibition Authority.