Facebook’s Twitter and Instagram accounts briefly hacked

A group of hackers briefly took over Facebook’s Twitter and Instagram accounts on Friday.

On Twitter, the group posted: “Hi, we are OurMine. Well, even Facebook is hackable but at least their security is better then Twitter.” It offered contact details for anyone interested in improving account security.

On Instagram the group published its logo in Facebook’s account.

The posts were quickly deleted by the company. Twitter said the hack was carried out with a third party application.

“As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised accounts and are working closely with our partners at Facebook to restore them,” Twitter said in a statement.

OurMine has previously hacked other high-profile social media accounts including those of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey, Netflix, National Geographic, the New York Times, CNN and more.