Father and son suspected in Holon murder over parking spot

A father and son have been arrested on suspicion of murdering 43-year-old Yuri Podovni in the central city of Holon Thursday over a parking spot.

The two were arrested shortly after the crime. On Friday, the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court extended the pair’s remand by 10 days.

The two were allegedly arguing with Podovni over a spot in a parking lot in the city’s industrial zone, which led to a physical fight and resulted in the shooting of Podovni.

Podovni worked at a nearby warehouse. He is survived by a wife and three daughters.

One of Podovni’s daughters, Christina, told the Ynet news site: “It wasn’t like my father to fight with anyone, certainly not over parking. Everyone loved him, he had lots of friends, all his clients always thanked him for his amazing service.

“We think there was an argument there and dad just came by to separate the sides, because he was always trying to get people to get along. Maybe he came over to protect someone who was in danger, and was shot.”

Eyewitness Ortal Machlof said she stepped outside to smoke a cigarette and heard shouting and an argument. “I heard three shots,” she told the Haaretz newspaper. “I saw the murderer and two other people running away.” One of those escaping the scene was carrying a gun, she said.

On Thursday, a Magen David Adom ambulance team found Podovni unconscious and attempted to resuscitate him, but shortly afterwards declared him dead at the scene.