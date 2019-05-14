Former local council head in central Israel suspected of receiving bribes

The Israel Police on Tuesday said it had arrested four bribery suspects, including a former senior official in a local council.

Officers in the National Fraud Investigations Unit in the Lahav 433 anti-corruption squad arrested the suspects and took them for questioning under caution, police said in a statement.

The detainees, who haven’t been named, are suspected of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

One of them is a former head of an unidentified local council in central Israel, the Ynet website reported.

Police suspect that while serving as a civil servant, he received illicit gifts in exchange for promoting the interests of others.

The report said the three others arrested were his wife and two businessmen.