Former local council head in central Israel suspected of receiving bribes
Police said to arrest, question ex-official, his wife and 2 businessmen in alleged scheme involving illicit gifts in exchange for favors
The Israel Police on Tuesday said it had arrested four bribery suspects, including a former senior official in a local council.
Officers in the National Fraud Investigations Unit in the Lahav 433 anti-corruption squad arrested the suspects and took them for questioning under caution, police said in a statement.
The detainees, who haven’t been named, are suspected of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.
One of them is a former head of an unidentified local council in central Israel, the Ynet website reported.
Police suspect that while serving as a civil servant, he received illicit gifts in exchange for promoting the interests of others.
The report said the three others arrested were his wife and two businessmen.
