Former senior politician reportedly suspected of sexually harassing waitress

A former senior politician is suspected of sexually harassing a waitress at a popular Tel Aviv restaurant, a television report and police said.

Channel 13 news first reported Sunday night that the unnamed ex-official committed an indecent act against the young woman at the establishment, which he frequents regularly.

Police confirmed Monday they had received a complaint by the waitress against a restaurant regular and had opened an investigation.

No further details were immediately available.