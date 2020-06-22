Former senior politician reportedly suspected of sexually harassing waitress
Police say young woman filed complaint alleging obscene act by regular patron at Tel Aviv venue

By TOI staff Today, 5:35 pm 0 Edit
Illustrative: Tables at a restaurant (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
A former senior politician is suspected of sexually harassing a waitress at a popular Tel Aviv restaurant, a television report and police said.

Channel 13 news first reported Sunday night that the unnamed ex-official committed an indecent act against the young woman at the establishment, which he frequents regularly.

Police confirmed Monday they had received a complaint by the waitress against a restaurant regular and had opened an investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

