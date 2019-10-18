Former Supreme Court president Meir Shamgar dies at 94

Former Supreme Court president Meir Shamgar died Friday. He was 94.

Shamgar joined Israel’s top court in 1975 and eight years later took over as chief justice, a position he held until 1995.

Prior to his appointment to the Supreme Court, Shamgar served as attorney general from 1968 to 1975 and before that was Military Advocate General, the top legal official in the Israel Defense Forces.

Shamgar was born in 1925 in Danzig, now Gdansk in Poland, and moved to the British Mandate of Palestine in 1939.

He served in the pre-state Palmach and Irgun paramilitaries, as well as in the Israel Defense Forces during the 1948 War of Independence.

He was granted the Israel Prize for Lifetime Achievement and Special Contribution to Society in 1996

“I espouse that it is not only the right of the court to intervene, but is rather its duty, to be the center of gravity for the creation of norms for the public,” he once said of the Supreme Court’s role.

In a short biography released Friday, the judiciary noted Shamgar issued numerous rulings expressing a “firm stance” in favor of the right to freedom of speech.

It also highlighted his 1995 ruling that anchored the court’s right to conduct judicial reviews of Knesset legislation and review whether laws conform with the quasi-constitutional Basic Law: Human Dignity and Liberty.

The announcement of his death was met with eulogies from numerous politicians, among them Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and New Right MK Ayelet Shaked, a former justice minister.

“Meir Shamgar was one of the pillars of Israeli law and one of its designers,” Edelstein wrote on Twitter. “With his integrity and exalted knowledge, he was one of the most influential presidents of the Supreme Court.”

President Reuven Rivlin hailed Shamgar as one of the “fathers and designers” of the Israeli legal system.

“A possessor of judicial courage who fully believed in the court and the legal system but also knew the limits of his power,” Rivlin tweeted.

In addition to a number of influential rulings while on the court, he also headed a number of official commissions of inquiry, including into the 1995 assassination of prime minister Yitzhak Rabin and the 1994 Cave of the Patriarchs massacre.

He also headed the eponymous Shamgar Commission, which in 2012 recommended against mass prisoner exchanges such as the 2011 deal with the Palestinian terror group Hamas for captured IDF soldier Gilad Shalit.