Former Trump campaign aides in Israel to meet Netanyahu — report

JTA — Two former campaign aides for US President Donald Trump, including campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, were visiting Israel this week to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Jewish Insider news website first reported the visit on Tuesday by Lewandowski and David Bossie, who served Trump as a deputy campaign manager. They are being considered to join Netanyahu’s campaign for likely general elections in March, Israel’s third vote in less than a year.

Netanyahu reportedly is revamping his strategy team.

Lewandowski and Bossie did not comment on the visit to Jewish Insider.

Also according to Jewish Insider, Republican pollster John McLaughlin, who was Netanyahu’s campaign pollster in this year’s two elections, will not return for a third. He declined to comment to Jewish Insider.

McLaughlin is currently working for the Trump re-election campaign.