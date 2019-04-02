Former UK PM Gordon Brown takes on anti-Semitism in Labour

Gordon Brown, former prime minister of England, has joined the Jewish Labour Movement (JLM) as an affiliate member, in a bid to combat rising anti-Semitism within the British opposition party, he said in a video posted online on Monday.

In the video, Brown, strolling around Liverpool Street Station, where 169 Jewish children were dropped off from the Kindertransport during World War II, spoke passionately of “the promises we made following the unspeakable horrors of the Holocaust to the Jewish community: that you will never walk alone.

“But in the last two years, the Labour party let the Jewish community and itself down,” Brown, who used to lead the party, said.

Labour “should never have allowed legitimate criticism — that I share — of the current Israeli government to act as a cover for the demonization of the entire Jewish people,” he added, looking directly into the camera.

Instances of anti-Semitism in Labour have risen since Jeremy Corbyn took the helm of the opposition party in 2015. In a survey taken last year, 84 percent of British Jews expressed concern with anti-Semitism in political life. Nine Labour lawmakers quit the party last month over what they said was its failure to tackle the problem of hatred toward Jews among party supporters and leaders.

"No ifs, no buts, no qualifications, no caveats." Gordon Brown has a message to Labour supporters: the fight against antisemitism is a fight for all of us to wage. pic.twitter.com/2JPLRS9pwZ — HOPE not hate (@hopenothate) April 1, 2019

Brown’s video was published by a tolerance group called Hope not Hate. In it, the former premier stressed that that no intolerance was acceptable.

“Tackling anti-Semitism and racism and fighting for equality is not a diversion, not a distraction from our purpose as a party,” he said. “It is our purpose as a party. No ifs, no buts, no qualifications, no caveats.”

Brown urged his colleagues to join him as affiliate members of JLM, a political group whose goal is “to support the Labour movement in the best traditions of proud Jewish Labour activism,” according to its website.

Affiliate members cannot vote in Labour elections, but they can can attend events and participate in campaigns.

JLM, which has been affiliated with Labour since 1920, is set to vote on whether to remain affiliated with the party at its annual general meeting next Sunday, the Jewish Chronicle reported.

JTA contributed to this report.