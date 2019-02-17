Four arrested as police rule out terror in Jerusalem stabbing
Man, 43, taken to hospital in serious condition after sustaining multiple stab wounds to upper body
Police arrested four suspects in a stabbing in Jerusalem on Sunday and ruled out terror as a motive.
A 43-year-old man was seriously wounded in the attack in the Gilo neighborhood, located in East Jerusalem.
“Following the stabbing this morning in Gilo, police swiftly launched an investigation which led to the arrest of four suspects in the attack… The background to the attack is criminal,” a police spokesman said in a statement.
It added that the four Jerusalem residents being held were in their 20s and 30s.
The attack took place on Haganenet Street in Gilo shortly after 7 a.m., medics said.
The man, who sustained a number of stab wounds to the upper body, was taken to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center and was in serious condition, the hospital said.
