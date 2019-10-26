Gantz to meet with Netanyahu on Sunday, Liberman on Monday

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz in Tel Aviv on Sunday, the Likud and Blue and White parties said in a joint statement on Saturday.

The meeting will take place Sunday afternoon at the PM’s office the Israel Defense Forces headquarters in Tel Aviv following an invitation by Gantz, who has been tasked with forming a government, the parties said.

Gantz received the mandate to form a government from President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday evening and has already begun speaking with party leaders and sending out invitations to meet to negotiate their potential entry into the Blue and White-led coalition he hopes to establish.

Gantz is also set to meet with Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman on Monday in the Knesset, a day after their negotiations teams are expected to sit down for coalition talks.

In their meeting, according to reports in the Hebrew media, Gantz could offer Netanyahu a “compromise deal” that would force him to choose between including his religious allies in the coalition, and being prime minister first in any rotation deal.

Likud has stressed that Netanyahu is negotiating on behalf of the 55-member bloc of right-wing and religious parties loyal to him, without whom he will not enter a coalition. Blue and White has previously rejected this negotiation position outright.

In a speech on Wednesday evening, Gantz promised to build a government of national reconciliation and said he would invite Netanyahu and Likud to be part of it.

Gantz, like Netanyahu who failed before him, has 28 days to try and form a government, though the prime minister-designate is seen as being no more likely to succeed in that task.

With Gantz’s appointment, Netanyahu, for the first time in his 10 years of consecutive rule as prime minister, saw his exclusive control over Israel’s political system wrested from his hands.

Netanyahu was initially tasked by Rivlin with trying to form a government based on the strength of his pact with right-wing and ultra-Orthodox parties to negotiate as a bloc of 55 MKs of the Knesset’s 120 lawmakers after September’s inconclusive elections (Likud: 32; Shas: 9; United Torah Judaism: 7 and Yamina: 7).

Gantz heads a bloc of 54 MKs from the center, left and Arab parties (Blue and White: 33; Labor-Gesher: 6; Democratic Camp: 5; and 10 out of 13 MKs from the mainly Arab Joint List).

If Gantz fails to cobble together a coalition during his 28-day window, which ends November 20, a majority of lawmakers in the Knesset could try to endorse any Knesset member — including Netanyahu and Gantz — as prime minister.

A leader has never before been elected during that time period in Israel. If that fails, the country would be forced into the unprecedented scenario of a third election in under a year.

On Friday evening, Israel’s Channel 12 reported that before he was officially tasked with forming a government, Gantz looked at the possibility of attempting to form a minority coalition that would include Labor-Gesher, ultra-Orthodox parties, and the New Right.

Blue and White was said to hope such a coalition could be backed from outside by Liberman — who has repeatedly ruled out sitting with Haredi parties.

Blue and White put out feelers to Shas leader Aryeh Deri, United Torah Judaism’s Moshe Gafni and New Right’s Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked, but was rebuffed, the report said.