Anti-Israel Gaza protest disrupts Sweden parliamentary debate on funding UNRWA

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — Protesters denouncing Israel’s offensive in Gaza disrupted a foreign policy debate in Sweden’s parliament on Wednesday, as the country’s foreign minister reiterated support for Israel’s right to self-defense against Palestinian terror group Hamas.

Security guards escorted a woman out of the public gallery after she shouted that Israel “was committing genocide,” as Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom presented the government’s foreign policy declaration to parliament.

“Sweden supports Israel’s legitimate right to defend itself against Hamas in accordance with international law,” Billstrom said before being interrupted.

He added that “in light of the catastrophic situation in Gaza, the government believes that a ceasefire is necessary for humanitarian reasons.”

War erupted when thousands of Hamas terrorists carried out a devastating October 7 attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians. Terrorists who breached the border rampaged through southern Israel amid acts of rape, mutilation, and torture of victims. Attackers also abducted 253 people of all ages.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

Israel responded with a military offensive to end Hamas’s rule in Gaza and free the hostages, over half of whom are still being held captive.

Protesters started to chant as members of parliament began debating the country’s support for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.

Police told AFP that six people were detained by security guards, and one of those was arrested on suspicion of “violent resistance.”

Advertisement

A small group of protesters also gathered outside parliament.

In late January, Sweden put payments to UNRWA on hold following allegations that staff members at the agency had a role in the October 7 attack by Hamas.

The United Nations has announced the creation of an independent panel to assess UNRWA following the claims. Israel, which provided the evidence of UNRWA members participating in the attack, has said the mandate for the probe is too vague and won’t prevent terrorists from taking advantage of the organization in the future.

Israel has said Hamas used UNRWA facilities for its own purposes and built parts of its massive underground network of tunnels and military facilities underneath the UN organization’s sites. It recently took multiple media outlets to tour one such operations center under the organization’s headquarters in Gaza City.

Advertisement

The war has wrought massive destruction in the Gaza Strip, with more than 28,000 people killed, according to Gaza-based Hamas health officials. That figure cannot be independently verified and includes some 10,000 Hamas terror operatives Israel says it has killed in battle. Israel also says it killed some 1,000 gunmen inside Israel on October 7.

During his policy declaration, Billstrom also said that Sweden’s number one priority would be “support for Ukraine” in its fight against Russia.

“Sweden will continue to support Ukraine as long as needed — politically, humanitarian, militarily and economically,” Billstrom said.