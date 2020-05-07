German military spy chief apologizes for wiping Israel off map
Counterintelligence agency says initial draft of annual report erroneously depicted Jewish state in same color as neighboring Jordan

By AP Today, 10:39 pm 1 Edit
Illustrative: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures towards countries on a map while giving a lecture regarding Israel's foreign policy priorities as Chatham House Director Robin Niblett looks on at Chatham House, The Royal Institute of International Affairs, in London November 3, 2017. (AFP/ ADRIAN DENNIS)

BERLIN, Germany — The head of Germany’s military counterintelligence agency has apologized for publishing a report containing a map that failed to show the state of Israel.

The agency, known by its German acronym MAD, said Thursday that the initial draft of its 2019 annual report erroneously depicted Israel in the same color as neighboring Jordan.

The agency said the error was “immediately corrected” and an investigation was launched. The probe concluded that the mistake had been caused by “lack of diligence and insufficient quality control” rather than deliberate action or political intent, MAD said.

“I regret this incident deeply and expressly apologize,” MAD chief Christof Gramm said, noting that the agency’s duties include combating anti-Semitism and extremism within the military.

