Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox riot, block roads over draft-dodger arrest

Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox protesters from an extremist faction shut down Jerusalem’s Shabbat Square and part of the Route 443 highway into the capital on Monday evening to protest the arrest of a draft-dodging youth.

Four protesters in Jerusalem were arrested, and at both sites police soon dispersed the rioters and reopened the road.

The protest on Route 443 took place near the Mevo Modi’im junction just north of Modi’in.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The Haredi protests follow the arrest of an ultra-Orthodox seminary student at Ben Gurion Airport, as he attempted to leave Israel for a pilgrimage trip to Uman, Ukraine, site of the burial place of the 18th-century mystic Rabbi Nachman of Breslov.

The seminary student is listed as a draft dodger because he has refused to register for military service under Israel’s draft law.

Ultra-Orthodox seminary students are exempt from Israel’s military draft, but the law requires them to register in order to receive the exemption.

A small minority of the Haredi public, represented by the so-called “Jerusalem faction” and the “Eda Haredit” groups, opposes Israel’s self-definition as a Jewish state on theological grounds — and has therefore made a point of refusing to register for the draft even when an exemption from service is assured.

The result has been repeated instances of arrests of the draft-dodgers, and ensuing riots by the extremist factions that have occasionally turned violent and have often been fiercely opposed by the broader ultra-Orthodox community and media.

A similar protest shut down Jerusalem’s Jaffa Street in early July after some 2,000 protesters took to the streets following the arrest of another Haredi seminary student who had refused to register for the draft and receive his exemption.

One police officer was wounded in that protest.

Monday’s protest drew a rebuke from one lawmaker from the Russian-speaking Yisrael Beytenu party, which has based its election campaign on opposing what it warns is looming Haredi dominance over Israeli public life. It has also pushed for conscription of Haredi recruits.

“The time has come to stop the wild behavior of these draft-dodgers,” Yisrael Beytenu’s Knesset faction chair, MK Oded Forer, said in a statement Monday night.

“In the past, I proposed legislation to deny [state] subsidies to the yeshivas whose leaders encourage draft-dodging and demonstrations against IDF soldiers. As expected, the Haredi [lawmakers] torpedoed the bill,” he charged, vowing: “After the election, when a nationalist but broad-based and liberal government is formed, we will pass that bill and stop this lawlessness.”