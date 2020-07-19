IDF arrests 3 Palestinians said planning to attack West Bank settlement

Israeli soldiers arrested three Palestinians in the Jalazone refugee camp, north of Ramallah, who were planning to carry out a terror attack on a Jewish settlement in the West Bank, the army said Saturday.

The Israel Defense Forces said the suspects had planned an attack that would begin by them “hurling an explosive device from their vehicle toward the community of Beit-El, as well as an attempted drive-by shooting.”

The suspects were transferred to the Shin Bet security service for questioning.

On Wednesday, four Palestinians armed with firebombs and an explosive device were arrested by the IDF. The military said the suspects are detained outside of Nablus in the northern West Bank and had planned an attack. Two Molotov cocktails and the bomb were found in their possession.

Also Wednesday, the army confirmed that at least one gunshot was fired from a passing car at a military post in the northern West Bank on Tuesday night. No soldiers were injured, and no damage was caused, according to the military.

Despite concerns of an outbreak in violence in response to Israel’s stated plans to annex portions of the West Bank, recent weeks have seen relative calm in the area.