IDF chief nixes female combat tank soldiers, despite successful trial

The IDF chief of staff has decided against the introduction of female combat soldiers to the Armored Corps, despite the military declaring its pilot program of all-women tank crews a success last year, the army said Sunday.

Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi decided that the military will instead “invest in integrating [women] into the existing mixed units.”

Women currently serve in various combat roles in the infantry, air force, Artillery Corps and special forces.

A spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces said that the decision was made due to manpower considerations.

“The next stage requires significant manpower growth and infrastructure for the realization of the process,” the IDF spokesperson said. “In light of this, it was decided that at this time it is appropriate to strengthen the integration of female combat soldiers into existing units, and not to establish new combat units.”

The move was quickly denounced by feminist groups.

“This decision proves that the considerations that drive the IDF are not professional. The IDF decided to submit to pressures that are not relevant to the [tank] position,” the Israel Women’s Network said in a statement, referring to criticism the program has faced.

Last June, Lt. Col. Benny Aharon, the head of command training in the Armored Corps, said that female soldiers had achieved all the goals set for them in the pilot program, which was carried out during the term of former chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot.

The program was designed to see if women could make up the four-person crews necessary to operate tanks in “routine security operations” within Israel’s borders or just beyond them — not in wars or in fighting deep behind enemy lines. Female soldiers are currently permitted to serve as tank instructors.

Following the pilot program, the tank operators were absorbed as regular infantry fighters into the mixed-gender Caracal Battalion, where they will now remain until the end of their service.

The pilot program faced considerable criticism after it was announced in November 2016. One former general called the plan a “left-wing” conspiracy to weaken the military. Others, however, have lauded the program as a necessary corrective.

As the pilot program was designed to test the womens’ ability to perform routine border security, their training did not include all-out war exercises.

The pilot program was part of a growing trend of women filling combat positions in the IDF. In recent years the number of female combat soldiers has increased nearly fivefold, from 547 in 2012 to 2,700 in 2017. Last summer, some 1,000 women were inducted into the IDF to serve in combat units, the largest number to do so in the country’s history.

Critics of gender integration often decry it as a dangerous social experiment with potential ramifications for national security, while defenders generally trumpet it as a long-needed measure, one that has already been implemented in many Western countries.

Detractors note that some requirements for the female combat soldiers have been lowered — which they say is a sign that effectiveness is being sacrificed — and that servicewomen suffer stress injuries at a higher rate.

The army insists that it is allowing more women to serve in combat positions out of practical considerations, not due to a social agenda, saying it requires all the woman- and manpower available to it.