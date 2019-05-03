IDF nabs Gazan armed with knife who breached border fence into Israel

Israeli troops arrested a Palestinian man who crossed the northern Gaza border security fence Friday, the army said, adding that the soldiers who searched him discovered a knife.

He was then transferred to the Shin Bet security service for questioning. The incident occurred as troops were gearing up to confront the weekly Gaza border protests.

Also Friday a balloon carrying an incendiary device sent from Gaza set off a brushfire near the town of Tekuma five kilometers east of the coastal enclave. Firefighters managed to put out the blaze shortly after it was detected.

Palestinian media reported that thousands of Gazans were arriving at the security fence shortly before 5 p.m. for the weekly border protests. Some of the demonstrators were rioting, throwing rocks and makeshift explosive devices at soldiers, who responded with tear gas and occasional live fire.

A spokesman for the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry said that four protesters had been injured. The IDF said that there were currently some 1,700 protesters and troops had identified several attempts to breach the fence.

On Thursday, a Hamas delegation led by the group’s Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar traveled to Cairo for talks with Egyptian officials on a truce with Israel, Hamas officials said.

That agreement has appeared to be under stress in recent days, with Palestinians launching arson balloons and rockets into Israel and Israeli warplanes striking Hamas targets.

Hamas has said the incendiary balloons were a message to Israel not to hold up the transfer of millions of dollars in Qatari aid funds to the cash-strapped Hamas government in Gaza.

Islamic Jihad, a Hamas-allied group backed by Iran, said its head will also attend the meetings.

Israel’s air force carried out air raids early Thursday morning on “a number of terror targets in a Hamas military compound in the northern Gaza Strip,” a military statement said.

It said they were in response to the launching of incendiary and explosive balloons from Gaza into Israel.

Palestinian terrorists responded by launching two rockets into southern Israel. The projectiles fell in an open area, and no injuries were reported.

Last Friday, dozens of Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli troops at various locations along the Gaza-Israel border.

According to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry 60 people were wounded on Friday, including 36 who were shot by live fire.

The IDF had no comment on last Friday’s injuries, but a spokeswoman said that approximately 7,000 Palestinians took part in the Hamas-led protests along the border. She said demonstrators “hurled rocks and a number of explosive devices” toward troops, and the IDF responded in accordance with standard procedures.