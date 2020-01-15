Iranian video depicts killing of Trump, Netanyahu in assault on White House

A video aired by Iran’s Fars news agency last week shows a dramatization of an Iranian revenge attack on the White House in the wake of the killing of top general Qassem Soleimani, and depicts the deaths of US President Donald Trump and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the hands of an Iranian hit squad.

In the clip, provided by the Middle East Media Research Institute, Iranian officials hear of the death of Soleimani and plan their revenge, with potential targets including Trump, Netanyahu, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

“We are going for the big fish. A fish rots from the head down. We should target their head,” one says.

Discussions are followed by a decision to strike. Special forces are then seen storming the White House with somewhat dodgy effects work, as the US capitol building explodes.

Iranian Video Shows Assassination of Trump, Pompeo, Netanyahu in the White House in Revenge for the Killing of Soleimani pic.twitter.com/viOSyQbENM — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) January 12, 2020

In the end the bodies of Trump, Netanyahu and Pompeo are seen on the bloody floor the White House, as Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s voice is heard in the background, declaring “Severe revenge awaits the criminals whose impure hands are soiled with [Soleimani’s] blood.”

The US killed Soleimani, commander of the Iran’s extraterritorial Quds Force, in an airstrike near Baghdad on January 3.

Iran for days promised to respond forcefully. It eventually fired over a dozen missiles as two bases in Iraq housing US troops last Wednesday.

Although some Iranian officials have threatened that more attacks will follow, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted after the barrage that the country had “concluded proportionate measures in self-defense.”