Israel disappoints in European Championship soccer qualifiers

Israel’s bid to reach its first European Championship in soccer took a blow as the team was held to a 1-1 tie by North Macedonia on Thursday.

Israel hasn’t played at a major tournament since the 1970 World Cup, and the qualifiers were shaping up to be its most promising campaign in years.

The qualifying competition’s top scorer Eran Zahavi racked up his eighth goal of the campaign for Israel, but North Macedonia’s Arijan Ademi hit back soon after for the visitors.

Israel stays second in Group G, four points behind leader Poland, which plays Slovenia on Friday.

Spain and Italy both kept perfect records in Thursday games, but Italy needed two late goals to beat Armenia and Spain barely held on for a 2-1 win over Romania with 10 men.

They’re now all but assured of qualifying for next year’s championship, barring a dramatic collapse in their last five games.

Elsewhere, Switzerland couldn’t turn dominance into goals in a 1-1 draw with Ireland.

Sweden and Norway made light work of Group F’s two outsiders. Second-place Sweden had few problems in a 4-0 win over the Faeroe Islands to stay second, five points off Spain, and Norway won 2-0 at home against Malta.