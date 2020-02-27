Israel-founded urban transport app Moovit reaches its 100th country

Israel-founded urban mobility app Moovit reached its 100th country earlier this month, the company said.

The app now services 720 million users in over 3,100 cities on six continents. Number 100, reached on February 14, was the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The company says its platform is the world’s most popular urban mobility app. It provides real-time bus, train, subway and light rail schedules, offers route options, and issues exact instructions on how to get from point A to point B without the use of a personal vehicle.

It utilizes both crowdsourced data and publicly available information.

The company collects up to six billion anonymous data points from users each day, creating the world’s largest source of transit and urban transportation data, it said. It offers the data to governments, cities and companies to grow their public transportation systems and boost efficiency.

The company said it recently appointed a new vice president of business development, Uli Gal-Oz, who previously served in the same role at Magisto, a video editing platform.

Earlier this month, the company announced the launch of the beta version of “Way Finder,” an app feature that uses augmented reality to help users locate stops and stations. It provides a camera view to, for example, locate a bus stop after exiting a subway station.

The Moovit app, commonly referred to as “Waze for public transportation,” was launched in 2011.

In December Moovit said it had reached 500 million users.

Moovit has partnered with international firms including Uber, Microsoft and Waze.

The company was founded by Israeli entrepreneurs Nir Erez, Roy Bick and Yaron Evron.