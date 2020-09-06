Israeli chip manufacturer Tower says it was targeted in cyberattack

Israeli chip manufacturer Tower Semiconductor said Sunday that it had been targeted in a cyberattack on some of its systems, and was working with law enforcement organizations and experts “to recover the impacted systems,” the Reuters news agency reported.

“The company’s IT security systems identified a security incident on some of its systems as a result of a cyber event. As a preventive measure, the company halted certain of its servers and proactively held operations in some of its manufacturing facilities, and has done so in a gradual, organized manner,” the company said.

“Tower has notified relevant authorities, and is working closely with law enforcement organizations and with a leading team of worldwide experts, coordinated with its insurance providers, in order to recover the impacted systems as soon as possible,” the company said in a statement.

“The company has implemented specific measures to prevent the expansion of this event. At this point there is no assessment as to the actual effect on the company,” it said.

The company did not offer any further details on the nature of the attack.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as TowerJazz, makes analog semiconductor chips.

According to the company’s website, they are used in consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, aerospace and defense sectors.

The firm has in the past said it worked with a nonprofit to develop imaging technology for the US government that was used by NASA in 2018 to capture its first image within the Sun’s atmosphere.