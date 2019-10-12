Israeli gymnast Artem Dolgopyat wins silver at World Championships

Israeli gymnast Artem Dolgopyat on Saturday won the silver medal in the floor exercise competition of the World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany.

The win sealed the 22-year-old’s ticket to the 2020 Olympic Games. He is seen as one of Israel’s greatest hopes for an Olympic medal.

Dolgopyat won an impressive score of 15.200 points for his exercise and led the group for most of the finals, but was bested in the end by Filipino Carlos Yulo, who received 15.300.

Dolgopyat also won the silver medal in the 2017 World Championships. Last year he won gold at the Paris World Challenge Cup and silver in the European Championships.

Dolgopyat was twice the Ukrainian national champion in his age group before immigrating to Israel with his family in 2009, at age12.