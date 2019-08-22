Israeli toddler stable after mauled by tiger in Thailand

An Israeli toddler was in “stable” condition after being mauled in the face by a tiger on the Thai island of Ko Samui on Thursday.

The attack took place during a visit by the boy’s vacationing family to a local animal park, after the tiger briefly escaped its handler.

Witnesses said the handlers kicked the tiger in the head to pull it off the 2-year-old, who was rushed to a local hospital with what Hebrew media reports called “serious” wounds to his face.

His head was bandaged by doctors, a CT scan was taken of the wounded area, and he was rushed into surgery.

Doctors said the boy’s condition was now stable and his life was not in danger.

His grandfather, who witnessed the attack, fainted at the scene.

Israel’s consul in Bangkok, Etty Mizrachi, was in close touch with the family, the Foreign Ministry said.

The toddler is expected to be flown to Israel in the coming days, according to a travel insurance company working with the family.