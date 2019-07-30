Jennifer Lopez lands in Israel ahead of concert

US singer Jennifer Lopez, popularly known as J. Lo, landed in Israel Tuesday ahead of her concert later this week in Tel Aviv.

Lopez, accompanied by her two children and fiance — former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez — touched down at Ben Gurion Airport on a flight from New York, concert organizers said in a statement.

The consummate performer is said to also be bringing a 100-person entourage, including dancers, instrumentalists, and light and sound technicians bearing 45 tons of equipment.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

J. Lo’s show, part of her “It’s My Party” world tour, is expected to attract tens of thousands of people to Tel Aviv’s Park Hayarkon, the same venue that hosted Bon Jovi on July 25.

Due to high demand for tickets, organizers increased the audience capacity to enable more fans to attend.

Lopez’s timetable while she is in Israel has not yet been finalized, the statement said. She is scheduled to leave Saturday on her private jet for performances in Russia and elsewhere in Europe.

The singer and actress, who turned 50 last week, just wrapped up a three-year residency in Las Vegas and a stint as a judge on “American Idol.”

Last week Lopez posted a video to social media telling her fans that she was looking forward to visiting Israel.

“I am so excited to see Tel Aviv for the very first time,” Lopez said in the nine-second clip.

Lopez’s Israel show comes at the tail end of her North American tour, a 25-show engagement that kicked off June 7 and marks her 50th birthday.

Tickets are on sale on the Leann ticketing website, with lawn tickets for NIS 365 ($102), VIP tickets for NIS 795 ($222) and Golden Ring tickets for NIS 1,205 ($337).

In her two-decade career, Lopez has sold 80 million records worldwide, with 16 top-10 hit songs and three number-one albums.