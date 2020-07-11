Jerusalem police say ‘gunfire reports’ just celebratory fireworks in city’s east
Pyrotechnics set off Saturday morning to mark the release of grades from matriculation exams
Police said Saturday morning that they received reports of the noise of gunfire in Jerusalem, but that residents were just hearing the sound of fireworks being set off to celebrate the end of matriculation exams in the east of the city.
Grades for the examinations were released at 8 a.m. by education authorities.
Channel 12 news reported that the noise of the pyrotechnics was also heard from Palestinian villages in the West Bank.
The police statement added that eight people were arrested in recent days as part of an operation to stop the setting off of fireworks “in violation of the law.”
Fireworks have in the past been used as a weapon in clashes with Israeli security forces, but that appeared not to be the case on Saturday.
ראשוני: הפיצוצים שנשמעים בכל ירושלים זה תחילת הפעלת ה g5 ???? לכל מי ששאל
סתאאאאם… אלו זיקוקים של שמחה על סיום שנת הלימודים במזרח ירושלים pic.twitter.com/ZWHTfUP6sU
— Yossi Eli יוסי אלי (@Yossi_eli) July 11, 2020
comments