Jerusalem police say ‘gunfire reports’ just celebratory fireworks in city’s east

Police said Saturday morning that they received reports of the noise of gunfire in Jerusalem, but that residents were just hearing the sound of fireworks being set off to celebrate the end of matriculation exams in the east of the city.

Grades for the examinations were released at 8 a.m. by education authorities.

Channel 12 news reported that the noise of the pyrotechnics was also heard from Palestinian villages in the West Bank.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The police statement added that eight people were arrested in recent days as part of an operation to stop the setting off of fireworks “in violation of the law.”

Fireworks have in the past been used as a weapon in clashes with Israeli security forces, but that appeared not to be the case on Saturday.