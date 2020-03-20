Jerusalem woman with coronavirus, 89, in critical condition — hospital

An 89-year-old Jerusalem woman was fighting for her life Thursday night after contracting the novel coronavirus, the hospital where she is being treated said.

The woman was listed in critical condition after her health deteriorated rapidly, a spokesperson for Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem said late Thursday, putting her at risk of becoming Israel’s first fatality from the virus sweeping the globe.

The hospital said the woman had suffered “rapid respiratory deterioration.”

According to Hebrew media reports, she was one of several people at the Nofim old age home in Jerusalem who have come down with the disease.

The disease only shows mild symptoms in the young and healthy, but can cause serious respiratory issues and even death in older adults and those with underlying conditions.

The Health Ministry said Thursday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Israel had jumped to 677, with six people, including the woman, in serious condition, 13 in moderate condition and the rest doing well. It said 14 people have recovered from the disease.

Worldwide the death toll has surpassed 10,000 and infections topped 240,000, including 86,000 people who have recovered, according to tallies early Friday.

All six seriously ill coronavirus patients in Israel are elderly and had existing medical conditions prior to contracting the disease, according to Hebrew media reports on Wednesday.

According to the reports, two other patients had deteriorated rapidly and a third had to be resuscitated, but was in stable condition.

A Jerusalem bus driver who had been Israel’s first serious case recovered last week after being treated with Remdesivir, a broad-spectrum anti-viral drug.

Israeli officials have warned recently that the country would likely see its first deaths and cases of the sick climb into the thousands soon.

On Thursday night, the government announced it would be enforcing strict new rules ordering Israelis to remain at home unless absolutely necessary in order to stop the spread of the virus.