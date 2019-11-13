Jewish leader slams Kyiv for naming streets after Nazi collaborators
Director of Ukrainian Jewish Committee calls move by city council an insult to Holocaust victims
MOSCOW — The Ukrainian Jewish Committee’s director has harshly criticized a decision by the Ukrainian capital’s legislature to name streets after Nazi collaborators.
Eduard Dolinsky said the Kyiv city council ruled Tuesday to name a city street after Ivan Pavlenko, whom he described as a Nazi collaborator and war criminal. Dolinsky said on Facebook Wednesday that Pavlenko led a Ukrainian unit involved in the killing of tens of thousands of Jews during the Nazi occupation of Ukraine.
Dolinsky said that the city legislators also named another Kyiv street after Nil Khasevich, an activist of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists, who drew anti-Semitic cartoons and was involved in mass killings of Poles during World War II.
Dolinsky described the city council’s move as an insult to Holocaust victims. The Ukrainian authorities had no immediate reaction.
A street in Kiev was just named after Nazi collaborator and war criminal Ivan Pavlenko – chief of Ukrainian Auxiliary Police and commander of 109 Shutzmannshaft batallion where he participated in mass killings of tens of thousand of Jews. The pic shows him in Berlin in 1943. pic.twitter.com/2t9Nqgs4rr
— Eduard Dolinsky (@edolinsky) November 13, 2019
The Times of Israel covers one of the most complicated, and contentious, parts of the world. Determined to keep readers fully informed and enable them to form and flesh out their own opinions, The Times of Israel has gradually established itself as the leading source of independent and fair-minded journalism on Israel, the region and the Jewish world.
We've achieved this by investing ever-greater resources in our journalism while keeping all of the content on our site free.
Unlike many other news sites, we have not put up a paywall. But we would like to invite readers who can afford to do so, and for whom The Times of Israel has become important, to help support our journalism by joining The Times of Israel Community. Join now and for as little as $6 a month you can both help ensure our ongoing investment in quality journalism, and enjoy special status and benefits as a Times of Israel Community member.
comments