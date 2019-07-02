Jordanian princess in hiding over marital spat with Dubai ruler

A Jordanian princess who is one of the six wives of the ruler of Dubai has reportedly fled to Europe with the couple’s two children and millions in cash.

Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, a daughter of King Hussein, the Jordanian monarch who signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1994, has not been seen in public since May, news reports said Tuesday. She left Dubai with the children and $39 million, and is hiding out in the UK after previously seeking asylum in Germany.

The princess, an activist for many causes who normally posts regularly on social media, has had no new content on her Twitter and Facebook accounts since February. Haya, 45, owns a palatial mansion in London and is known to be friendly with Britain’s royal family, the Guardian newspaper reported.

Haya is married to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of the small but wealthy Gulf emirate. They have two children, daughter Jalila, 12, and son Zayed, 7. According to the Guardian, the couple is embroiled in a legal battle that is being fought in the English courts and due to resume later this month.

In 2018 news reports emerged that Maktoum was suspected of forcibly abducting Latifa, a daughter from one of his other wives, in what Human Rights Watch said might have been an “enforced disappearance.”

Latifa reportedly fled the UAE in order to live a freer life abroad, but witnesses said she was abducted from a luxury yacht off the coast of India and returned to Dubai. She has not been seen since.

Last October, the fashion magazine Emirates Woman posted an article calling Sheikh Mohammed and Princess Haya “the perfect couple,” with pictures it glowingly described as “proof that true romance still exists.”

Princess Haya belongs to the Jordanian royal family of 11 siblings. Her half-brother is Jordan’s current king, Abdullah II, born to one of the previous king Hussein’s four wives. The princes and princesses all received top-notch education in England, with Haya graduating from Oxford University. She is a former Olympic athlete who represented Jordan in equestrian events at the 2000 games in Sydney.