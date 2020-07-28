Knesset virus panel chair ousted by Likud after butting heads with Netanyahu

Coalition whip Miki Zohar on Tuesday informed the head of a parliamentary panel that she would be removed from her post after drawing the government’s ire for overturning coronavirus-related restrictions.

The move was among disciplinary measures enacted against a number of Likud lawmakers for allegedly breaking coalition discipline.

“I wish to inform you that in light of your conduct and absence from obligatory votes in the plenum… it’s been decided to remove you from your post of Coronavirus Committee chairwoman,” Zohar wrote in a letter to MK Yifat Shasha-Biton.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Responding to Zohar, Shasha-Biton said the decision to oust her was Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s.

“I acted according to my conscious. The prime minister’s decision to fire me is meant to prevent serious deliberations, discourse, listening to the public, [and] other voices being heard,” she wrote on Twitter. “I’m also happy that I opened the committee to the public with transparency, seriousness and full attentiveness, and I pledge to continue to do so in the future in whatever position I’m in.”

Shasha-Biton, who has led the committee since June, butted heads with Netanyahu for overturning a number of cabinet decisions to restrict businesses during the pandemic, including the closures of restaurants, gyms and pools.

Removing Shasha-Biton will require the agreement of Likud’s coalition partners in the Blue and White party, which has previously opposed such a move. It was not clear whether Blue and White would back her removal this time.

Besides Shasha-Biton, Zohar disciplined several other Likud ministers and Knesset members for missing plenum votes, including on a bill last week to bar psychotherapists from performing gay conversion therapy.

That bill, which passed its initial reading, was backed by Blue and White but opposed by Likud and the coalition’s Shas and United Torah Judaism ultra-Orthodox parties. Netanyahu himself was among the 21 Likud lawmakers who weren’t present for the vote.

The sanctions announced by Zohar included barring MKs from submitting bills until the end of the current Knesset session and requiring ministers to do duty as government representative during plenum sessions.

MK Shlomo Karhi, who was among the lawmakers to be disciplined, hit out forcefully at Zohar, who is a close ally of Netanyahu.

“Miki is acting in a false and manipulative manner,” Karhi wrote on Twitter. “He’s divisive, harms Likud and the prime minister and needs to go home now.

“He’s failed time after time in managing the coalition, including on the vote in question last week,” Karhi added.

One of the ministers Zohar announced sanctions against was Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, who on Monday resigned from the Knesset under the so-called Norwegian Law allowing ministers to give up their seats so another member of their party can take their place in parliament. It was not clear whether Zohar could enforce the sanctions against Ohana.

The sanctions came on the heels of several feuds within Likud, among them a public spat last week between Zohar and Finance Minister Israel Katz.