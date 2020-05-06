3 Iranian guards reported killed in clash near Iraq border

TEHRAN, Iran — Three members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards were killed yesterday in a clash with a “counter-revolutionary” group in the western province of Kurdistan, ISNA news agency reports.

“Colonel Shakiba Salimi and two other brave fighters of Islam, Jafar Nezampour and Majid Shokri, were martyred after fighting and killing a number of counter-revolutionary elements,” ISNA quotes a Guards statement as saying.

The clash occurred near the town of Divandareh, the statement adds, without naming the group.

For much of the past 40 years, Iran has been battling Kurdish militants who use bases in neighboring Iraqi Kurdistan to stage attacks against the Guards and state institutions inside the country.

Iranian state television says the funeral of those killed is to be held this morning while observing health protocols and social distancing measures imposed during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

— AFP