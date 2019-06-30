AG defends Netanyahu probes, decries efforts to ‘delegitimize legal system’

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit defends the handing of the corruption cases into Netanyahu, strongly rejecting accusations of bias against the prime minister.

Speaking at a conference in Herzliya, Mandelblit decries efforts to “delegitimize” the legal system by “significantly weakening the institutions whose role is to guard and defend the legal security.”

Mandelblit, who has recommended Netanyahu be charged in a trio of corruption cases, promises to him to give him a fair shake at his October hearing.

“I’ve heard that there are those who already know, before me, of course, what decision I will make at the end of the hearing,” he says. “They also know that the decision will not be made for professional reasons.”