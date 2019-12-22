AG praises justice minister’s interim state prosecutor pick for withdrawing candidacy

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit praises prosecutor Orly Ginsberg Ben-Ari for her decision to turn down her appointment as acting state attorney.

“Your decision on Friday, to withdraw from serving in the post, is admirable and brave,” Mandelblit tells Ginsberg Ben-Ari in a letter.

He says he appreciates her “enormous contribution” to law enforcement over nearly three decades as a prosecutor, as well as her professionalism, personal integrity, and earnest intention to fulfill her duties as acting state attorney. He says he looked forward to productive cooperation in the future.

Ben-Ari Ginsberg reportedly thanked Mandelblit and said her decision to decline the appointment was meant to prevent it from undermining public trust in the state prosecution.