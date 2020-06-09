The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s event as they unfold.
Aid shipment from UAE to be sent to Ashdod port, where first tranche waits
A United National official tells the Times of Israel that the UAE plane laden with aid for the Palestinians is the second of a pre-planned two-part consignment.
Once it clears customs, the goods will be dispatched to a holding terminal at the Ashdod sea port, which is where the first part of the shipment is also waiting.
The decision to send the goods to Ashdod indicates it will likely end up in Gaza and not the West Bank.
Both the West Bank and Gaza have managed to keep a lid on COVID-19 infections, with only a couple of deaths and a few hundred confirmed cases between them.
— with Jacob Magid
Fifty-one new immigrants arrive from North America
Despite the coronavirus crisis, or perhaps because if it, 51 North Americans immigrated to Israel on a flight that landed Tuesday morning, the immigration aid group Nefesh B’Nefesh says.
Immigration has continued — albeit at a lazier pace — since the start of the crisis, which has shut down air travel and forced restrictions, including mandatory self-isolation for arrivals. The new immigrants will spend the first two weeks in their new home living the dream of being in self-quarantine.
According to NBN, the group has seen a massive uptick in people interested in immigrating since the start of the crisis. Almost 800 people applied to immigrate in May 2020, up from 424 in May 2019, it says in a statement.
Germany says racism complaints up in 2019
Germany’s official anti-discrimination watchdog says it received significantly more complaints about racism in 2019 than the year before.
The Federal Anti-Discrimination Agency says it received 1,176 complaints about racism last year, an increase of 10% compared to 2018.
This represents about a third of all 3,580 complaints received by the agency. Others concerned discrimination based on gender, disability, age, religion, sexual identity and world view.
The number of complaints about racism has more than doubled since 2015.
Bernhard Franke, the head of the agency, calls for changes in the law to improve the legal standing of those affected by discrimination, saying that “Germany needs to do more in the fight against racist discrimination.”
He notes that the coronavirus pandemic has further exacerbated some forms of discrimination, with his office receiving numerous reports of racist abuse suffered by people of Asian background in recent months.
— AP
Second UAE plane with Palestinian virus aid headed to Israel
A second Emirati plane bearing Palestinian aid is set to arrive in Israel on Wednesday, according to the airline.
An Etihad spokesperson tells Reuters that the plane will only be carrying cargo, apparently coronavirus-related aid for the Palestinians.
A previous shipment of UN aid sent on an Etihad plane to Ben-Gurion Airport was refused by the Palestinians over the fact that it had not been coordinated with them. It is unclear what has happened to that aid or if this flight hasbeen coordinated with Ramallah.
An Israeli source says that unlike the May 19 flight, Wednesday’s plane will not have the Etihad Airways logo masked. Palestinians and others object to Gulf moves that they claim normalize contacts with Israel.
comments