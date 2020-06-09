Aid shipment from UAE to be sent to Ashdod port, where first tranche waits

A United National official tells the Times of Israel that the UAE plane laden with aid for the Palestinians is the second of a pre-planned two-part consignment.

Once it clears customs, the goods will be dispatched to a holding terminal at the Ashdod sea port, which is where the first part of the shipment is also waiting.

The decision to send the goods to Ashdod indicates it will likely end up in Gaza and not the West Bank.

Both the West Bank and Gaza have managed to keep a lid on COVID-19 infections, with only a couple of deaths and a few hundred confirmed cases between them.

— with Jacob Magid