Argentina, Uruguay work to restore power after major failure
Argentina’s main energy company says it’s “slowly beginning to restore” electricity after a massive power failure left large swathes of the South American country and neighboring Uruguay in the dark.
It’s unclear how many people are affected by the blackout, but the nations have a combined population of more than 45 million.
Edesur says on Twitter that power had been returned to 34,000 customers as of Sunday morning.
“The return of electricity generation to the interconnected system of the Federal Capital and Greater Buenos Aires has begun,” it says, noting the process would take several hours.
Uruguayan energy company UTE tweets that its system is being reinstated from scratch.
“There are already coastal cities with service and work continues toward general restoration,” it says .
It says the blackout was due to a “flaw in the Argentine network” which left the entire country and several regions of Uruguay without electricity.
Argentina’s energy secretary said that the blackout occurred around 7 a.m. local time, when a key interconnection system collapsed. It said the causes “are being investigated and are not yet determined.”
The blackout affected the entire Argentine capital of Buenos Aires, in addition to provinces in the north and south.
Lapid backs Liberman call for Likud-Blue and White unity government
Blue and White number 2, Yair Lapid backs a call made by Yisrael Beytenu chief’s call for a unity government with the Likud party in the next government.
“A unity government headed by Blue and White is the right thing for Israel,” Lapid posts on Twitter.
“We need a government that is working to fix the challenges of the country and not with the legal challenges of the prime minister,” he says, adding that he is “happy that [Avigdor] Liberman also understands this was the right thing.”
Yesterday, Liberman told Channel 13 News that after the upcoming elections he would force an “emergency” coalition with the Likud and Blue and White parties to block ultra-Orthodox parties from entering the government.
His call for an emergency government involving both Likud and Blue and White is essentially a demand for a government without Netanyahu since Blue and White leader Benny Gantz has vowed not to join a government led by Netanyahu, who is facing indictment in three criminal cases.
Arson balloons launched from Gaza spark 2 fires in Israel — officials
The Fire and Rescue Service says two fires were sparked in southern Israel earlier today by balloon-borne arson devices launched from the Gaza Strip.
Firefighters extinguished the blazes in the Eshkol and Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Councils earlier this afternoon. Afterward, investigators were able to determine that the cause of the fires was arson balloons, according to a fire department spokesman.
שריפה פרצה בשטחי המועצה האיזורית שער הנגב, ועל פי החשד נגרמה מבלון תבערה. כוחות הכיבוי שבמקום השתלטו על האש
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) June 16, 2019
Hong Kong leader apologizes for causing ‘conflict and disputes’
Embattled Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam apologizes for the way her administration tried to pass a law allowing extraditions to China, the cause of unprecedented protests and clashes this week.
“The chief executive admitted that shortcomings in the government’s work has led to a lot of conflict and disputes in Hong Kong society and has disappointed and distressed many citizens,” a statement from her office says.
“The chief executive apologizes to the citizens and promises to accept criticism with the most sincere and humble attitude,” it adds.
NY mandates vaccinations for summer camps amid measles outbreak
Summer camp is the newest front in the battle to contain the worst US measles outbreak in nearly three decades.
Vaccinations are being mandated this summer for campers and staff in several counties north of New York City that annually fill up with kids from the Orthodox Jewish communities that have been hit hardest by measles.
The state eliminated the religious exemption Thursday to vaccine requirements for schoolchildren. But even before that, individual counties mandated the measles vaccine or proof of immunity at all day camps and overnight camps. Ulster County announced a mandate this week following similar actions from Rockland, Sullivan and Orange counties.
There have been more than 1,000 measles cases reported this year in the US. Many are in ultra-Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods in Brooklyn and suburban Rockland County.
Massive electrical outage leaves all of Argentina and Uruguay without power
A massive outage blacked out Argentina and Uruguay Sunday, leaving both South American countries without electricity, according to power companies.
“A massive failure in the electrical interconnection system left all Argentina and Uruguay without power,” Edesur Argentina says on Twitter.
Uruguay’s UTE power company says “a fault in the Argentina network affected the interconnected system, leaving the entire national territory without service, as well as several provinces of the neighbor country.” It said the system went down at 7:06 am (1006 GMT).
Britain warns of ‘great risk’ of escalation in Gulf
British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is warning that there is a “great risk” of escalation in the Gulf, adding that Washington wants the situation to end in negotiations.
A Japanese-owned tanker, the Kokuka Courageous, and a Norwegian-operated one, the Front Altair, were attacked on Thursday and left ablaze as they were passing through the Gulf of Oman.
Britain has concluded that responsibility “almost certainly” lies with Iran.
Asked on BBC television about the possibility of escalation, Hunt says: “This is the great risk of the situation that we are in.
“Both sides in this dispute think that the other side wouldn’t want a war. We are urging all sides to de-escalate,” he says. “Having spoken to President Trump, I am absolutely clear that for America they want this to end in negotiations.”
“Let’s see Iran stop its destabilizing activities in Lebanon through Hezbollah, in Yemen where they are firing missiles into Saudi Arabia, on the Gulf as we have seen. That is the long-term solution.”
Senior Hamas delegation met with Iran minister to discuss Trump peace plan rollout
A senior Hamas delegation met with Iran’s intelligence minister in Tehran yesterday to discuss developments in the region, including the upcoming rollout of the US peace plan.
The Saudi-owned A-sharq Al Aswat daily says the Palestinian delegation met with Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi at Tehran’s Embassy in Damascus on Friday.
Reports in Iranian media identified the Hamas deputy leader Salah al-Aruri, Hamas’s Lebanon representative Ahmed Abdul Hadi and its foreign relations chief Osama Hamdan.
According to Al Aswat, Alavi and the Hamas representatives stressed the importance of opposing the American peace plan, and urged an “interconnected role of the resistance axis’ forces and countries in the region in confronting schemes and threats that target Iran, Syria, Palestine and Lebanon.”
Thousands rally in Hong Kong against controversial extradition bill
Thousands of Hong Kong residents, mostly in black, are jamming streets and subway stations to protest the government’s handling of a proposed extradition bill.
The crowds, walking slowly and shouting “withdraw” and “resign,” spill into the street from downtown Victoria Park and are marching toward the Central district where the government headquarters is located.
In Hong Kong, aerial footage shows thousands of protesters gathering to march in opposition to a controversial extradition bill. Many are dressed in black and wearing white ribbons on their chests:
— CNN International (@cnni) June 16, 2019
Protesters want Chief Executive Carrie Lam to resign and withdraw rather than just suspend the legislation. Lam backed away from pushing through the legislature the measure that would enable suspects to be sent to stand trial in mainland Chinese courts.
Many in Hong Kong fear threats to civil liberties and an independent judicial system that were promised to the former British colony when communist-ruled China took control in 1997.
Egypt slams Houthi attack on 2 Saudi airports
Egypt is strongly condemning two drone attacks by Yemeni rebels, known as Houthis, that targeted airports in southwestern Saudi Arabia.
An Egyptian Foreign Ministry statement calls the attacks “wanton aggressions.”
The Houthis claimed late Saturday night that they’d attacked airports in the cities of Abha and Jizan. Saudi Arabia said early today that it had shot down one Houthi drone.
Saudi Arabia accuses Iran of arming the Houthi rebels, which Tehran denies. Egypt backs the Saudi-led military coalition of mostly Arab states that has been at war against the Houthis in Yemen since 2015.
The attacks come just days after the rebels said they launched a cruise missile that struck the Abha airport. Saudi Arabia said that attack on Wednesday wounded 26 people.
Iran hints US could be behind ‘suspicious’ tanker attacks
Iran’s parliament speaker hints that Washington could be behind the “suspicious” tanker attacks in the Gulf of Oman to pile pressure on Tehran, official news agency IRNA reports.
“The suspicious actions against the tankers… seem to complement the economic sanctions against Iran considering that (the US) has not achieved any results from them,” Ali Larijani tells lawmakers.
He backs his claim by saying there had been a precedent “during World War II, when Americans targeted their own ships near Japan to create an excuse for hostility.”
A non-belligerent state at the beginning of World War II, the US went to war after Japan’s surprise attack on the American Pearl Harbor base in Hawaii on the morning of December 7, 1941.
A Japanese-owned tanker, the Kokuka Courageous, and a Norwegian-operated one, the Front Altair, were attacked on Thursday and left ablaze as they were passing through the Gulf of Oman
Washington accused Tehran of being behind the attacks, that took place at the same time that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in Tehran for talks aimed at defusing tensions between Iran and the United States.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif dismissed the US claim as “baseless” and said Washington had “immediately jumped to make allegations against Iran — (without) a shred of factual or circumstantial evidence.”
Iran to further decrease commitments to nuclear deal
Tehran will reportedly take further steps to reduce its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal signed with world powers.
“Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization tomorrow at the Arak heavy water site will announce preparatory steps that have been taken to further decrease Tehran’s commitments under the deal,” Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported, according to a translation by the Reuters news agency.
According to the Mehr news agency, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran will release “very important information” regarding the “limitless increase of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile” at the Arak heavy water reactor facility, that was shuttered under the terms of the deal.
Tehran has previously said it would stop complying with the nuclear deal’s uranium enrichment restrictions if the deal was not salvaged, and resume building a heavy-water reactor at Arak that was shut down as part of the 2015 accord.
