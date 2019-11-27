At least 2 protesters shot dead in Baghdad

The German army is apologizing for posting a photo on Instagram of a military uniform complete with two Iron Crosses bearing the Nazi swastika and appearing to celebrate it as “retro.”

After media reports sparked outrage, the army removed the picture of the Nazi-era Wehrmacht uniform and explained that it was an “unacceptable mistake.”

The Bundeswehr says it was seeking to do a photo essay on the influence of military uniforms on fashion through the ages but failed to provide the correct historical context in its captions.

“We are very sorry,” it says.

“The uniform is an item on exhibition in our military history museum in Dresden. But we did not correctly label the image historically and gave it a wrong and unsuitable caption,” it added on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Official Instagram account of #German military forces(Bundeswehr) shares a photo of the #Nazi uniform Photo of the Wehrmacht uniform carrying the swastika was shared with the caption: "Fashion is also an aspect. To this day, there are military style elements in Haute Couture." pic.twitter.com/GdxwKWlsqn — EHA News (@eha_news) November 27, 2019

— AFP