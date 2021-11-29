Bennett urges world powers to resist Iran’s ‘nuclear blackmail’

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett calls on world powers not to “give in to Iran’s nuclear blackmail” as negotiations commence in Vienna.

In a video statement delivered to representatives of nations opening negotiations with Iran, Bennett says Tehran seeks “to end sanctions in exchange for almost nothing” and keep its nuclear program intact while receiving hundreds of billions of dollars once sanctions are lifted.

Don’t give in to nuclear blackmail. pic.twitter.com/Pr0BO6dGDM — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) November 29, 2021

Negotiators from Iran and world powers are meeting in Vienna to resume talks aimed at reviving a 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran has ramped up its uranium enrichment since the United States withdrew from the landmark nuclear agreement between world powers and Iran in 2018.

Israel vocally opposed that agreement, and Israeli officials now say Tehran is closer than ever to developing nuclear arms, something it will not abide. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is visiting London and Paris this week to discuss Iran with British and French officials. Defense Minister Benny Gantz will head to Washington this week with the same aim.

Iran insists its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only. It has blamed the breakdown of the agreement on the Trump administration’s decision to withdraw from it and restore crippling sanctions.