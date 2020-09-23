Biden: Trump’s nomination of justice would be a ‘gigantic mistake’

Joe Biden won’t say if he is vetting a list of potential Supreme Court picks. But he says Democrats should be campaigning on the issue as voters get ready to make their choice this November.

He tells reporters that Democrats should “go to the American people, make the case why this is a gigantic mistake and abuse of power.”

He says if there were another conservative justice on the court, the Affordable Care Act could be overturned and healthcare cost protections for women could be eliminated.

Biden has said he won’t release a list to avoid giving Trump and Republicans an opportunity to attack him and his potential picks. Trump has had a running list of picks since the 2016 campaign.

Biden makes the comments on a tarmac before boarding a plane to North Carolina.

— AP