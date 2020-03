Blue and White leadership discusses how to proceed with forming government

The leaders of the Blue and White party met today to discuss its options in forming a government headed by Benny Gantz, the party says in a statement.

The statement says several alternatives were raised and that the party will make great efforts to reopen the Knesset next week and form parliamentary committees.

It adds that the party will support any government step that would help Israelis get through the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, Channel 13 reports, without citing a source, that during unity government negotiations the Likud party has agreed to shelve a controversial law that would enable the Knesset to overrule High Court rulings.