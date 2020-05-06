Blue and White move to take rotation agreement back to committee

The opposition has pulled all its amendments to the legislation anchoring the new coalition deal and is demanding a vote now.

The purpose of the move is not immediately clear. Channel 12 reports it may be an attempt to thwart any attempt by Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz to change legislation at the last minute to allow their government a term longer than three years.

However, the network also reports that the two do not need to change legislation to do so, as the current wording of the bill already allows them to extend the government beyond three years if they decide to do so.