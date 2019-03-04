Blue and White slams PM for ‘chatter’ about strikes on Iranian forces in Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin officially suspends Moscow’s participation in a key Cold War-era arms treaty, after the US first moved to ditch the INF deal.

Putin “signed a decree regarding the suspension of Russia’s participation in the agreement between the USSR and the US,” the Kremlin says in a statement.

The move was taken following “a violation of the United States of its obligations under the treaty,” it says.

Moscow and Washington have accused one another of breaching the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces agreement concluded between the US and the former Soviet Union in 1987.

— AFP